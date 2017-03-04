Ed Sheeran personally sells copies of new album to fans

We all gotta love Ed Sheeran and just when you thought he couldn’t get any sweeter, he pulls yet another stunt that will likely make you want to pull his cheeks in adoration.

This Friday, the 26-year-old British crooner hit up a local music store to sell copies of his latest album Divide directly to his fans, reported Yahoo!

What’s more, Ed fit the role like a professional, donning a branded T-shirt bearing his name and a name tag just like other employees at the store. In fact, the A-Team hitmaker and the employee working beside him were pretty many twins. In addition to their outfits, they both had thick glasses and ginger hair.

“Quitting music found a new job,” Sheeran wrote beside a short video displaying his retail skills (or lack thereof). “New album out now.” If this clip of him trying to complete a transaction is any indication, he better not quit his day job as a Grammy-winning music star.

“This feels really surreal,” Ed’s doppelganger said as the singer rang up a customer. His execution wasn’t perfect as he fumbled to make a change, forgot to put the album in a bag and neglected to include a feedback card in the forgotten bag.

But what Ed lacked in skill, he more than made up for in positive attitude. “Thank you, sir,” he said as he dropped a bunch of loose bills and change in the customer’s hand. “There’s a feedback card in there if you want to…” he added, trailing off with a laugh.

Sheeran has been busy promoting Divide with the boyish charm the world has come to know and love. On Monday night, he debuted a new version of Shape of You with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, using classroom instruments.

In between all of this, Ed has been hanging out with his cats. He also recently admitted to smacking a sober Justin Bieber with a golf club while very drunk himself.