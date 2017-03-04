CM chairs meeting on women empowerment

Urges women to exhibit their talent in practical fields

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday presided over a meeting to review the steps taken to empower women.

Provincial Ministers Hameeda Waheed- ud- Din and Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the additional chief secretary, Law secretary, Women Development secretary, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women chairperson, Task Force for Women Empowerment chairperson and others attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the Pakistani women have fully exhibited their talents in different walks of life; adding that they have brought laurels home with their hard-work and dedication.

The chief minister said that the hard work and efforts made by women have been contributing to the economy.

He reiterated that the socio-economic empowerment of women has been a priority of the government and the government has made revolutionary steps for the empowerment of women, adding, the provision of resources for women empowerment is a beneficial investment for the establishment of an enlightened society.

The CM said that a major portion of the population in the country consisted of women, and the country couldn’t move forward without providing equal opportunities of progress and education.

Sharif said. “Our religion gives due respect to women and also stresses for their empowerment and provision of equal rights”.

Sharif, while elaborating the steps taken by the government for women empowerment, said the office of women ombudswomen has been established in the province, hereditary rights of the women in properties have been safeguarded through legislation, as well as land record management information system, and women commission has been constituted for the solution of issues pertaining to the women.

He further said that a 15- percent job quota has been reserved for women in public sector departments, and they have also been given 3-year age relaxation for government employment, provision of technical training to the women would give them socio-economic empowerment, he added.

The CM said that women have also been included in provision of interest-free loans under the self-employment scheme and have been given 33 percent representation in boards of public sector institutions.

The chief minister said, “Pakistani women are very talented and are taking full participation in the development of different sectors”.

He urged women to pro-actively participate in the practical field to help move the country forward.

The women studying engineering, medical and other subjects, should exhibit their talent in the practical field so that the society could progress, he concluded.