Challan declares policeman innocent in Taimur murder case

The challan of the murder of a man who was gunned down by Islamabad police after evading checkpoint in I-10 sector was presented to the court on Friday.

In the challan, the police have termed the move of the personnel as ‘unintentional’.

It said that the police constable Sami’s firing was not intended to kill Taimur.

The security officer tried to stop a car at a checkpoint and opened fire when the driver didn’t put on the brakes, stated the challan.

The co-accused Tariq has been included in the list of main witnesses whereas the girl who was accompanying the victim has been named as a witness on spot.

Policemen and doctors are also on the witness list.

The victim, who has been identified as Taimoor Riaz, was shot dead in Islamabad’s Sector I-10/1 in the early hours of Friday as he allegedly failed to stop at a checkpoint.

Around three to five officials were deployed at the picket. They signalled the driver to pull over the car but he ignored the direction and drove through.

Taimur received three gunshot injuries─ two in the back and one in the head.