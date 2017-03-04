Balochistan Assembly condemns harassment of Pashtuns in Punjab and Sindh

The Balochistan Assembly on Saturday passed an undisputed resolution condemning the alleged harassment of Pashtuns living in Punjab and Sindh.

A member of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Nasarullah Zarai, moved the resolution during the session of the assembly.

PkMAP parliamentary leader Rahim Ziaratwal, MPA Syed Liaquat Agha and others endorsed the resolution.

The house was of the view that the government should take a strong notice of the racial profiling of the Pashtuns by police living in Punjab Sindh.

Zarai, while speaking on the resolution claimed that police had detained a large number of indigenous Pashtuns as part of its crackdown against terrorists.

While presenting the resolution before the house, he said, “We strongly condemn the inhumane attitude shown by the Punjab police.”

The Balochistan Assembly insisted that the federal government must release all local Pashtuns in Punjab and Sindh and avoid keeping them behind bars on false pretexts.

PML-Q legislator Dr Ruqia Hashmi also lashed out at Punjab police for harassing Pashtuns on the pretext of anti-terror operations.

“Pakistan belongs to everyone,” she stressed, demanding strict action against those who had allegedly singled out the ethnic group for profiling purposes.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal legislator, strongly condemned the harassment of Pashtuns and demanded that the federal government ensure the safety of every Pakistani.

The Balochistan Assembly also demanded an immediate end to the closure of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chaman and Torkham.