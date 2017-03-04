27 new water filtration plants approved for Rawalpindi

The government has given approval to install 27 new water filtration plants worth Rs 50 million in Cantonment and other areas of Rawalpindi.

The government has also released the funds to district administration for installing the water filtration plants, while the tender is likely to be advertised next week.

According to the sources, the filtration plants will be installed in NA-54, NA-55 and 56 on the directions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while the federal government has also given approval of the special grant worth Rs 50 million.

An official on condition of anonymity informed that at least 13 filtration plants would be installed in wards of Chakala, Cantonment Board and other areas of Rawalpindi. Moreover, 14 new filtration plants would be constructed.