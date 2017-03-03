Vivian Richards to travel to Lahore for PSL final

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators guru and West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards has confirmed that he will be coming to Lahore for the PSL final due to be held on the 5th of March.

Quetta Gladiators fielding coach Julien Fountain will also be joining him.

Yesterday, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi who confirmed that all the international players of his side will also be taking part in the PSL mega event in Lahore on Sunday that is if his team qualifies.

Representing Balochistan, the Quetta Gladiators have deservedly become the first team to qualify for the March 5 finale in Lahore.

Quetta’s opponents will be decided in the final playoff between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi today (Friday).