Sindh police arrested 1,861 criminals in 2017

The Sindh police have arrested 1,861 criminals, while 84 criminals, including 24 terrorists were killed in police encounters in January and February this year.

Operations AIG Sheraz Nazeer presented these figures in a two-month performance report submitted to Sindh IG Allah Dino Khawaja.

According to the report, the Sindh police arrested 38 terrorists, 24 target killers, nine extortionists, two kidnappers, 167 dacoits, 834 suspects for possession of narcotics and 787 others for possession of illegal weapons.

Police also arrested 3,717 illegal immigrants in an operation and cases were also lodged against them.

During the operation, 39 SMGs and Kalashnikovs, 12 shotguns, 24 rifles, 1,005 pistols, including 9mm and 30 bore, and 51 hand grenades were recovered.