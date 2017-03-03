Sindh CM leaves for Capital to ‘fight for Sindh’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has left for Islamabad to personally attend a meeting of the Legal Committee on Common Interest to fight for the federal government’s allegedly unconstitutional encroachment onto the avenue of fuel pricing and distribution.

The Chief Minster was determined to fight Sindh’s case and was adamant in saying that the federal government does not have the authority to determine prices and distribution of oil and gas. When asked how he would tackle the matter, the CM said he will “figh Sindh’s case myself” and that he was himself an engineer by profession and his father had been a lawyer. He also cited article 154 which does not give the government control over oil & gas distribution and pricing.

Murad Ali Shah argued that the constitution guarantees that provinces will have rights over oil and gas before the federation and could transport it to other parts of the country only after it had fulfilled its own needs.

A spokesman of the CM house later clarified that a sub-committee had been formed to make elaborations on the constitutional point.