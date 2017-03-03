Riz Ahmed, Ali Sethi’s lastest song video pays tribute to Qandeel Baloch

The Pakistani-British actor Riz Ahmed has other talents besides acting, one of which is music. Ahmed is one half of the rap duo Swet Shop Boys, the other member of which is Queens rapper Himanshu Suri aka Heems.

The Swet Shop Boy’s latest single Aaja features Ali Sethi on vocals. While the music and vocals of the song are off the hook, it’s the video that has got people talking.

The ending of the music video pays tribute to Qandeel Baloch, who was brutally killed in 2016 for ‘honour’. The video features a voice over from one of Qandeel’s videos and the words “In Memory of Qandeel Baloch” come on the screen.

On their Facebook page, the Swet Shop Boys said that the “video is dedicated to her and all others whose attempts to live and love freely have been met with hate.”

The shooting of the video in Flushing, Queens and Coney Island, Brooklyn was done purposefully to “[bridge] the gap between our Indian and Pakistani communities.”