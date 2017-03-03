Rangers roll out anti-terrorist course graduates

The passing out parade of the anti-terrorist training course was held at Rangers Battle School, Rakhtera, on Friday.

Punjab Rangers Director General (DG) Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan was the chief guest on the occasion and appreciated the Ranger troops’ level of training, agility and quick response times after overseeing a demonstration.

Addressing the ceremony, the DG said that the paramilitary force had a rich history of bravery and had always proved its mettle in the face of aggression. The Punjab Rangers have evolved into a dynamic force capable of maintaining security against internal and external threats, he said. The Punjab Rangers are performing their duties in managing the internal security jointly with other security agencies and will never shy away from rendering sacrifices in the line of duty, he added.

The DG expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of the force and congratulated the soldiers on successfully completing their tough training. He asserted that the complete batch must be ready to join the ongoing operations against terrorism. Hayat Khan also appreciated the efforts of the training staff for their dedication and commitment in imparting quality training to the soldiers.