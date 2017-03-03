Punjab govt to implement new security plan for schools

Pakistani soldiers stand gaurd as students leave the Army Public School after it was reopened following an attack there by Taliban militants in Peshawar on January 12, 2015. Child survivors of Pakistan's worst ever terrorist attack returned to the school where Taliban militants massacred their classmates January 12, with both the students and their parents expressing a mixture of defiance and apprehension. The December 16, 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar by a group of gunmen and suicide bombers claimed the lives of 150 people, mostly children, and prompted a bout of national soul-searching even in a country used to high levels of militancy. AFP PHOTO / A MAJEED

In a meeting held at the School Education Department (SED) the other day, Punjab government decided to immediately devise and implement new security plans for educational institutions all across the province.

The decision came after a recent wave of terrorism spread all over the country, especially in Punjab during the last few weeks.

The security phases that were agreed upon earlier were:

  • Appointing experienced guards at all entry points of the school,
  • Raising boundary walls and putting up barbed wires on the walls,
  • Installing security cameras.

However, the government has now decided to put additional security measures in place.

The Minister of Punjab School Education, Rana Mashhood, said that the provincial government was in the process of implementing a stringent method of security for educational institutions. All private and public schools have been ordered to ensure proper update to their security systems to prevent any future attacks on schools.

Furthermore, proper screening and monitoring of teachers, students, van drivers, and people who come to pick and drop the students from the schools is also required.

CCTV cameras and careful monitoring of everything should be an important part of school security.



