Punjab govt to implement new security plan for schools

In a meeting held at the School Education Department (SED) the other day, Punjab government decided to immediately devise and implement new security plans for educational institutions all across the province.

The decision came after a recent wave of terrorism spread all over the country, especially in Punjab during the last few weeks.

The security phases that were agreed upon earlier were:

Appointing experienced guards at all entry points of the school,

Raising boundary walls and putting up barbed wires on the walls,

Installing security cameras.

However, the government has now decided to put additional security measures in place.

The Minister of Punjab School Education, Rana Mashhood, said that the provincial government was in the process of implementing a stringent method of security for educational institutions. All private and public schools have been ordered to ensure proper update to their security systems to prevent any future attacks on schools.

Furthermore, proper screening and monitoring of teachers, students, van drivers, and people who come to pick and drop the students from the schools is also required.

CCTV cameras and careful monitoring of everything should be an important part of school security.