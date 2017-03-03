PSL’17 final: Imran Khan, Javed Miandad not invited

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly not invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan among other former cricketers to witness the final match of Pakistan Super League 2017 in Gaddafi Stadium on March 5.

The provisional decision of the cricket authority has come in over PTI chief’s opposition to holding the match in Pakistan terming it a security risk.

Earlier this week, PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan, branded PTI chief’s stance an attempt to score political points over sports. He had criticised the leader of an opposition party alleging for discouraging the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

However, Imran Khan’s stance was endorsed by the former President and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. The PPP chief had declared the final match of PSL 2017 in Pakistan a security risk.

The PPP chief had declared the final match of PSL 2017 in Pakistan a security risk.

Reportedly, the board has also not invited Abdul Qadir, Sarfraz Nawaz and Javed Miandad when there are enclosures by their names.

It should be mentioned here that Sarfraz Nawaz had levelled allegations against Pakistan Super League Chairman Najam Sethi and PCB chief in the recent past.

Organising final match of PSL-II was on the cards months before the cricket tournament kicked off in Dubai on February 9 however, it was officially announced in the grand opening ceremony by Sethi and Shehryar Khan.

However, the decision saw shaky grounds after a suicide bomber targeted a protest outside Punjab Assembly on February 13 claiming 16 lives, raising questions over security situation to hold any big event in the city.

Following the attack, Chief of the Army Staff approved the launch of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad across the country to eliminate residue of the terror left after successes garnered by Operation Zarb-e-Azb that was launched by ex-army chief General (r) Raheel Sharif in 2014.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday and assured him of complete support of military as well as intelligence agencies to Punjab Police to ensure a safe environment for the final match.