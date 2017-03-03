Police shoot man dead for ignoring stop signal

Police shot dead a civilian for ignoring the stop signal near the main gate of district courts in Mardan city on Thursday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, a man later identified as Ollass Khan sustained serious bullet injuries when policemen opened fire at him. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mardan City DSP Shah Mumtaz when contacted said that the policemen present on duty opened fire at the deceased who was riding a bicycle. He was rushed to the hospital where he expired.

According to DSP Shah Mumtaz, the person was carrying suspicious bundle on his bicycle. He was passing through the red zone in Mardan city, therefore, he was asked to stop but he paid no heed on which the policemen opened fire at him. The deceased was identified as Ollass Khan, a vendor (cloths seller) resident of Village Sherin Kothay, on Nowshera-Mardan Road.

Soon after the incident, a large number of people, mostly from Sherin Kothay, a regional imported cloth market, assembled in Mardan where they staged a protest demonstration. The protesters demanded stern action against the responsible policemen.

Later Mardan Police registered a case against responsible policemen. District Nazim Himayat-ullah-Mayar played a role in easing the tension. Later he convinced the protesters to disperse peacefully.

Deceased Ollass Khan was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. A large number of people attended his funeral.

Meanwhile, another policeman from Mingora was shot dead by unknown militants in outskirts of Peshawar late on Wednesday night. Mohammad Ibrar, son of Bahr-i-Bostan was on vacations and on a visit to Peshawar when he was shot dead by unknown militants at Chamkani Bypass.