Point Scoring League

No mystery in venue change of PSL final to Lahore

The thorny, lingering question of holding the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore was resolved the moment the Army Chief took up the responsibility for ensuring the security of the event. What followed thereafter was a mere charade, such as the trumpeted meeting of the Punjab chief minister, in which the green light was ostensibly ‘finally’ given. For the rulers savour power without responsibility, whether in politics or in sports. It’s a win-win situation, the only one they relish. If there is a hiccup, the blame lies elsewhere, and if any doubtful venture is a gigantic success, all the glory (and political fallout) belongs to the government. The proverb, ‘victory has a hundred fathers and defeat is an orphan’ is turned on its head. Here, victory will have only one much- hyped father, the PML-N, while the ignominy of defeat will rest on a number of ‘orphans’, including the security forces, and the much-despised Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed. Although Imran still opposes holding the event in Lahore, on account of it creating a virtual militarised zone around the Qaddafi Stadium, and a curfew-like condition in the city, this argument has been challenged by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

So with the security aspect assured, the time is ripe for the favourite political pastime, point scoring. Imran Khan, who has softened his views on the Lahore final from ‘madness’ and ‘irrational’ to ‘simply foolish’, will not attend, but Sheikh Rasheed, another PML-N nemesis will, and he has drawn the Rana’s ire, who fears that the irrepressible loose cannon might throw a spanner in the works.

Contradicting Rana Sanaullah’s claims the shops around Qadafi stadium were forced to bring down shutters days before the event. Hectic searches have been conducted in the localities surrounding the stadium. Lahore’s elite schools have been closed down till Monday. The extra-ordinary security will require huge spending. All Quetta Gladiators’ foreign players in PSL have excused themselves. Attempts are afoot to bring in others irrespective of costs involved. The question many ask is if the game is really worth the candle?