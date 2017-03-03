Nadal rolls into Mexico Open quarter-finals

Second-seeded Rafael Nadal cruised into the quarter-finals of the ATP Acapulco tournament on Wednesday with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 victory over Paolo Lorenzi.

Spain’s Nadal, a two-time winner in Acapulco who is playing his first tournament since falling to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final, made short work of the 38th-ranked Lorenzi.

Nadal dropped just seven points on his serve, never facing a break point.

He broke the Italian for the fifth time in the final game of the match, delivering a stinging forehand winner to wrap up the win in just 66 minutes.

Nadal next faces Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 winner over Australian lucky loser Jordan Thompson.