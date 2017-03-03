Mutual cooperation can make the PSL final a success

THE much-hyped final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will be held in Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 5 March, 2017. It’s certainly a mega event and will bring back international cricket at home.

Although cricket fans all across Pakistan are excited to view the PSL final in Lahore, increased terrorist activities in past few days have made the situation highly sensitive. The Pakistan Cricket Board, PSL organisers, Federal and Punjab governments, the Army, police and all other concerned security authorities have to be very vigilant in providing and monitoring the security before, during and after the match.

Reflecting upon the current Pakistan’s situation, it is the prime responsibility of the citizens to cooperate with the security authorities. Moreover, citizens should be vigilant about their surroundings and should report any suspicious activity to the security officials. People should avoid any kind of scuffle and ill-mannered attitude or else they will be responsible for any action taken against them.

A five-tier security plan for PSL Lahore has been planned already and the relevant security authorities have taken immediate measures for the security. The adjoining buildings comprising commercial plazas and houses are scrutinised frequently. Also, the Dolphin Force, the Police Response Unit, the Punjab Constabulary and personnel from various police stations have been deployed for security already. Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies will take action to any emergency situation as per orders directed by the Army.

We are hoping that PSL final in Lahore will be a peaceful and successful event. Therefore, it is requested to the people of Pakistan along with the security authorities to cooperate and monitor accordingly, ensuring security.

Z. RIFAT

Lahore