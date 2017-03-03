Mandwa Film Club to screen classic film on March 4

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club will screen classic film “Ishq-e-Laila” on March 4 at Media Centre.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed and other officials of Lok Virsa will participate in the film screening. An official of Lok Virsa said that this film was a musical romance drama film that contained 14 songs which was an all-time record for any Pakistani film.

“It was released on April 12, 1957 directed by Munshi Dil, casting Sabiha, Santosh, Asha Posley, M Ismael, Ajmal and Allauddin,” he added. He said that film’s music director was Safdar Hussain and its songs were written by Qateel Shifai. He said that a large number of film fans and people from different walks of life would participate in the film screening.

Some of its super hit songs were ‘Mohabat ka janaza ja raha hai’, chand takey chup chup key’ and

‘Pereshan raat sari hai sitaro tum to so jao’.