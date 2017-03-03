LTC changes routes for PSL

The Lahore Transport Company, with the help of its private transport operators, will run the full fleet of its buses on Sunday with routine fare to accommodate people on their way to Gadaffi Stadium to watch the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Bus Route B-05 (Railway Station to Bedian Terminal) will be changed, with the segment from Main Market to Hussain Chowk via Liberty roundabout removed, the alternate route being Main Market to Hussain Chowk via MM Alam Road.

The amended segment of bus route B-19 (Batti Chowk to Bagrian) will be Seasons Chowk to Pindi stop via Kalma Chowk, Phattak, Peco morr, and will instead run via Maria, Faisal Town Roundabout, Kotha Pind, and onto Akbar Chowk.

For Bus Route B-22 (Jallo to Pakka Meel), Campus Pull to Jail Road via Canal Road will be amended, with the alternate route being from Campus Pull to GOR Canal via Bhekewal Morr, Muslim Town Morr, Ferozpure Road, Mozang, Jail Road, and Kinnaird College to the canal (GOR).

Bus Route B-28 (Airport to Green Town) will be the amended from Firdous Market to Model Town Pace Stop, with the alternate route being via Cavalry Ground, CSD, T-Crossing, Defense Morr, Shareef Market, Walton Stop, Packages, Qainchi, Arfa Karim, Ittifaq Hospital, Liaqatabad / Dhalla Flats, Masjid Stop, and on to Pace stop.

Bus Route B-41 (Railway Station to Liaqatabad) will be affected from Seasons Chowk to Pindi Stop, being realigned towards Maria, Faisal Town Roundabout, Kotha Pind, Akbar Chowk, Honda Morr and on to Model Town Pace Stop.