LHC orders shut down of two Sharif family sugar mills

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court, the other day, ordered to shut down Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills in Muzaffargarh and Chaudhry Sugar Mills in Rahim Yar Khan and submit a compliance report. Both of these mills are believed to be owned by the Sharif family.

During Thursday’s hearing, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan advanced arguments on behalf of the JDW Sugar Mills.

He said that the three sugar mills of the Sharif family had completed their shifting process in deliberate breach of stay orders issued by different courts and that environmental laws had also been ignored in the shifting of the mills.

He said that the Chaudhry Sugar Mills had spent Rs600 million on its relocation and presented bank documents and photographs of the mills’ shifting process in support of his argument.

The bench ruled that the two sugar mills should immediately shut down till any further orders and sought further arguments in the case.

The chief justice said that the bench would resume hearing of the case on a day-to-day basis from March 28.

The Supreme Court on Feb 9 had remanded the case to the LHC while staying manufacturing process at the three sugar mills.

