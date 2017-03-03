Instagram account acknowledges Muslim female fighters

Muslim Female fighters is the name of the Instagram account vowing to break Muslim women stereotypes by posting pictures of women fighters from all over the world.

Managed by kickboxer Sara Kawthar, the account frequently shares pictures of Muslim women rarely captured by the media.

“The media crafts this narrative that Muslim women are submissive all the time. So I understand why people might initially think that ” Sara said. “Traditionally, Muslim women haven’t been involved in too many sports, let alone combat sports.

Sara has a personal motivation in showcasing the vast community of Muslim fighters. “I’ve grown up participating in football leagues, found my way into taekwondo, and now kickboxing,” says Sara, who wears the hijab while competing. “I know a lot of women who were given ultimatums to either take that [their headscarf] thing off, or to forfeit.”

However, Sara intends to change the general perception. “Women’s boxing was non-existent in Pakistan and is now blossoming all over the country with hopes of Pakistan sending a female boxer to the next Olympics,” she said.

“Egypt and Malaysia are grooming a lot of female Muslim MMA fighters. Even Turkey and Morocco have vibrant women’s kickboxing and Muay Thai scene. And Maryam El Moubarik won a gold medal for Morocco in an international Muay Thai competition, clad in hijab,” she added.