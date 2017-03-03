I have a special equation with Sabbir Khan: Tiger Shroff

As the release date of Munna Michael draws closer, fans are getting super anxious to see what Tiger Shroff has up his sleeve this time around.

The upcoming comedy happens to be his third film with Sabbir Khan and Tiger has no qualms admitting the director has played a key role in shaping his career.

“I have a very special equation with Sabbir. He’s one of the key people who has been instrumental in shaping my acting career,” Yahoo! quoted the Baaghi star as saying. “In fact, Sabbir approached me for Munna Michael even before we had completed filming Baaghi.”

Munna Michael is likely to be an interesting watch, considering it honours Tiger’s “childhood hero,” the late international pop icon Michael Jackson. “I was so heartbroken when he passed away,” recalled Tiger, when asked how he felt upon the singer’s death in 2009. “When I was younger, I used to lock myself in my room and try to dance like Michael. Honestly, I think he is immortal. He never misused his power… there was just so much positivity about him.”

The film, which tells the story of a young man from the streets who impersonates Michael for money, also happens to be a tribute to Tiger’s father, 90s superstar Jackie Shroff. “We shot in Teen Batti, where my dad used to live before he came into films and I was amazed. People love him and I’m so proud of that.” Having said that, Tiger added he would not like to share screen space with Jackie because the latter’s handsome personality would “gobble” him up.

Munna Michael also stars celebrated Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who, according to Tiger, gives an unexpected reaction in every scene. “Nawaz just won’t do the obvious. This throws you off but in a good way,” stated Tiger. “All said and done, the scenes get enhanced.Munna Michael will be his first mainstream, commercial cinema. It’ll be a treat to watch him dance with me.”

Dancing – as any Bollywood fanatic knows – is Tiger’s speciality. But ask the Heropanti star who the best dancer in the industry is and he instantly says “Hrithik Roshan.” The action is also one of the areas Tiger excels in and believes international martial artist Bruce Lee is the best in the business. “Bruce Lee is the one who started it all! And Jackie Chan too, who I think deserved a lot better than he got…such a mild personality, yet so inspiring.”

One look at Tiger is enough to conclude that he is a fitness freak. But when asked if it’s tough to maintain a healthy body for 365 days in a year, he responds in the negative. “It’s not too hard. I think I have got a great support system in the form of my nutritionist, physical trainer and dance teacher.”

After Munna Michael, Tiger will have his hands full with Baaghi 2 and Student of the Year 2.