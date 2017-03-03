Emma Watson under fire for Vanity Fair photoshoot

Just when you thought nothing could ever go wrong with Emma Watson, the actor has found herself at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism after posing sans a bra for fashion magazine Vanity Fair.

In fact, the Harry Potter star – a self-declared feminist – has been labelled a “hypocrite” for the feature which examines her “metamorphosis from child star to leading woman,” reports Mashable.

March cover star @EmmaWatson opens up about her metamorphosis from child star to leading woman https://t.co/aS7acDVsm2 pic.twitter.com/kz0H7ZnLkg — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 28, 2017

In the article, Emma talks about her career trajectory, from playing Hermione Grainger to championing women’s rights as a UN Ambassador and “revamping the classic stereotype” of a Disney princess in her upcoming film Beauty and the Beast.

The accompanying photo shows the 26-year-old various outfits by Balenciaga, Dior, Burberry and Oscar De La Renta. However,

one image in particular — of Emma posing braless in a Burberry shrug — has set social media ablaze, with some questioning her feminist values.

Radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer, for one, appeared to suggest that Emma’s photo shoot would prevent her from being taken seriously as a feminist.

Many others chimed in on the debate. One person called the photo hypocritical, given recent calls from feminists to ban images of topless models. One person pointed out that the very debate highlighted the need for feminism.