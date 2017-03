about 1 hour ago BY Online

At least eight trucks have been seized during ongoing operation against encroachment in Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Anti-Encroachment Department conducted raids in Masriyal Road, Tench Bata, Bakra Mandi, 22 Stop, Peoples Colony, Ahmedabad, Chotar Chowk, and adjoining areas against hand-carts, illegal counters and tables established outside shops.

The RCB seized eight trucks during ongoing operation besides serving notices to over dozens traders.