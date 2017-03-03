Dwayne Smith quits int’l cricket

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Smith has announced his decision to retire from international cricket with immediate effect.

More known as a limited over specialists, Smith has featured in 105 One-Day Internationals for West Indies after making his debut in January 2004 but his last appearance for his country came way back in the 2015 World Cup two years back.

The 33-year-old has also played 33 Twenty20 Internationals and 10 Tests for the Caribbean team.

The news was confirmed by the Barbados star before the second qualifying final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he represented former champions Islamabad United.