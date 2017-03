The consumer price index (CPI) inflation of the country hiked by 4.2pc on the year-on-year (YoY) basis in February 2017 as compared to an increase of 3.7pc in the previous month or 4pc in February 2016. On the month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3pc in February 2017 as compared to an increase of 0.2pc Read More