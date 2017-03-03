COAS pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Bannu sweep

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday attended funeral prayer for two soldiers who were martyred in Thursday’s operation in Bannu.

The army chief and a large number of jawans and officers attended the funeral prayers at GHQ, Rawalpindi.

“Nothing is nobler than laying one’s life in defence of the motherland” said the army chief, while paying tribute to the martyrs, according to the ISPR.

Four terrorists were killed while an army officer Lieutenant Khawar and Naik Shehzad were martyred in the exchange of fire with terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Mullagano area of FR Bannu.