ANP asks PM to fully accept FATA reforms

—Asfandyar asks Nawaz to take a correct decision

Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cannot afford to create more problems for him by sidelining much-awaited report of the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) Reforms Committee.

Talking to journalists along with National Assembly members from FATA, he said that the federal government constituted a reforms committee for introducing transformation in the tribal region. “We want that the government should approve this report as it is so that tribal people get their due rights,” he said.

The ANP leader said that the FATA lawmakers were their brothers and they would stand with them in whatever reforms they want. He urged the government to accept committee’s report in full. “No alteration whatsoever should be made therein,” he added. First time in the history of Pakistan, a step has been taken towards giving rights to the tribal people, he said.

“We request to the government and policymakers to approve the reforms without any amendment,” he said. Some people don’t want to give rights to tribal people, he said without pointing out names or parties. “This is the main reason they are avoiding to accept the committee’s report,” he said. The prime minister should analyse the current situation and take a correct decision because he cannot afford to create new problems by sidelining this report or making any changes therein, he said.

On Thursday, the federal cabinet approved the recommendations put forth by a reforms committee to bring the Federally Administered Tribal Areas in the mainstream. Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz also confirmed that the prime minister approved in principle to the recommendations of the committee to mainstream the tribal region in five years in consultation with different stakeholders of the area.