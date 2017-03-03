All will be counted in census, including foreigners

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Chief Statistician Asim Bajwa has said that all people will be counted in the upcoming census including those who were residing in the army general headquarters, jails, and diplomatic enclaves.

While giving a monthly briefing on Thursday, he said that the census would start on March 15. Staff training has been almost completed in this regard and Rs 7.4 billion have been issued so far. However, no money has been issued for security as yet. Rs 350 million will be set for advertising purposes.

He added negotiations are going on with the FATA secretariat regarding how to conduct the census there as military operations are still ongoing in three out of FATA’s seven agencies.

Responding to a question, he said that census means that by March 18, all individuals in Pakistan would be accounted for, including foreigners.