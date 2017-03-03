Abducted girl strangled to death

A ten-year-old girl who was abducted for ransom two days ago was strangled to death within the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt Police Station.

According to media reports, Raja Tariq, father of the victim lodged a complaint with local police that his daughter, Ayesha, 10, was playing in the street on Sunday when she disappeared. “We tried our best to find her but can’t. On Sunday evening, we received a call from unknown man who demanded Rs 10, 00,000 as ransom”, he added.

Tariq said that he managed some money after selling his vehicle and borrowed the remaining amount from people but on Tuesday night when police through mobile data arrested the suspects, Kamran alias Kami along with others, the dead body of the victim Ayesha was also recovered who was strangled to death.

Police recovered the body near Brahma Interchange and shifted it to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that the girl was strangled to death with a wire of mobile charger because there was a clear sign of wire on her throat.