A need of immediate action against “honour” killings

NINE cases of “honour” killing have been reported this year in Swat. The rate of “honour” killings has immensely increased since last year. It is pertinent to note, both women and men are killed in the name of “honour” on petty issues, although the ratio of women is way more than men. According to a report, last year, 1096 and 88 women and men were killed respectively. Despite frequent cases of honour killings, the government and as well as society has failed to address them. I plead the concerned authorities to take action against such brutal crimes. Otherwise, it will be too late to be freed from long ingrained intolerance and hatred in the minds of people and the future generations once again will be left at the mercy of hate and violence.

ADNAN DAVID

Turbat