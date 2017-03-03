37 failed candidates inducted in GB police

In a surprising development, Police Department in Gilgit Baltistan has appointed at least 37 failed candidates in written and physical tests along with others who cleared all tests for the vacant posts of constables.

According to documents available with Pakistan Today, the 37 candidates, who could not clear the written or physical tests were surpassingly called for interview even after short-listing 143 successful candidates who cleared the two tests. Despite being short listed after written and physical tests at least 10 candidates were not called for interview declaring them unfit without any reason. However at the same time 37 candidates, allegedly being politically backed, who could not pass either the two preliminary tests, were called for interview along with the 133 successful candidates.

Interestingly, all the 32 candidates, included in the interview process suspiciously, cleared the interview process and received appointment letters. Due to the inclusion of the 37 alleged blue-eyed, 43 successful candidates were finally not short listed as there were 122 vacant posts of constable advertised by the department. The department has issued waiting list of 14 candidates.

According to reliable sources the issue was created once it was observed that overwhelming majority of successful candidates of written and physical tests belonged to a certain sect. The influential people from other sect started developing pressure on the ruling party to adjust their candidates. Initially, as the sources claimed, the Police Department resisted to the political intervention saying that the successful candidates had cleared the due tests, however, the department could not stand when intervention was made from the center (Islamabad).

Succumbing to the political pressure, the department finally adjusted the list of 37 candidates, forwarded by the ruling party, they added. Gilgit has always been sensitive regarding the sectarian divide.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Gilgit SSP Rana Mansoor rejected the impression that there was any sectarian element in the selection process adding that those succeeded in the examination were given appointment letters purely on merit basis. “We cannot do anything if the majority of selected candidates belongs to a sect or group,” he said.

Replying to a question related to appointment of the 37 candidates he said whoever has been selected so far has been given the appointment letter on merit. Police have all record and trail of the tests and interviews. He also rejected the list of short listed candidates displayed at notice board of the department after written test and physical test saying that the copies of list do not bear relevant official stamp.

Meanwhile, 40 failed candidates in the final round have decided to knock the door of courts in Gilgit against the process of selection and alleged violation of merit in the recruitment process.