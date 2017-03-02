Zardari calls MPC on NAP implementation, revival of military courts

Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has called a multi-party conference on a number of critical issues facing the country, including the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) and revival of military courts, on March 4 in Islamabad.

Invitations to heads of political parties for the huddle scheduled for 11:00 am at Zardari House have already been sent out.

”As you are aware that country is faced with a number of critical issues, implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) and revival of military courts being on the top, that require brainstorming by political parties,” detailed the invitation sent to all political groups.