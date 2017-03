Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in an attack on a Chinese engineer near Sukkur a year ago.

SSP Amjad Sheikh said the police traced and arrested the alleged terrorist who had attacked the Chinese engineer on December 14, 2016 in Sukkur.

He claimed that the detained suspect was a student of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Sukkur. He said the detainee had confessed to the crime.