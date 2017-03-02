Suspected US drone strike kills 2 in Kurram Agency

KURRAM AGENCY: Two persons were killed in a drone strike in an area of Lower Kurram Agency on Thursday, according to officials of the political administration.

The missile struck two men riding a motorcycle in Kurram Agency, part of the country’s lawless tribal areas said to be home to militants from both the Afghan and TTP as well as al Qaeda. It was not clear who was being targeted, the official said. “A drone missile struck the motorcycle which caught fire and then exploded,” said Haji Zamin Hussain a village elder from the area.

Identities of the killed persons have not been revealed yet.

This is the first drone strike under the Trump administration.

According to a local media report, no drone strike had reportedly taken place in Pakistan by the United States until today since May 2016.

The drone strikes by the US under the supervision of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Pakistan began in 2004.