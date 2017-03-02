SHC orders closure of wine shops

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) gave orders to shut down all wine shops in the province till a mechanism for its distribution is devised.

The case for a ban on wine shops came up for hearing before the SHC on Thursday.

The court ordered the Sindh government to devise a ration-card-like mechanism for the distribution of wine and submit a proposal within 30 days.

During the proceeding, the SHC Chief Justice said that five bottles of wine have been designated for each member of the minority community. However, the government has allowed everyone to purchase alcoholic drinks.

The SHC Chief Justice added that where there was more money, alcoholic drinks were sold most. “In District South (a posh neighbourhood) 700 crates are sold. The poor Hindu of Thar does not get water to drink let alone buy wine,” he said.

Bishop Khadim Bhutto told the court that it was the Christian month of fasting yet wine shops in the city were open. He requested the court to respect minorities and ensure their closure.