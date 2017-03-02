SAARC body’s meeting concluded in Dhaka

Pakistan gets secretariats of two technical committees of SARSO

With the aim of promoting standard of products in South Asian region, the fifth governing board meeting of the South Asian Regional Standardisation Organisation (SARSO) was concluded at the SARSO Headquarters in Bangladesh.

The SARSO is specialised body in the fields of standardisation and conformity assessment of South Asian Association and Regional Cooperation (SAARC). The representatives of SAARC member states including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malive, Nepal, Bhutan and Afghanistan attended the meeting.

Muhammad Khalid Siddiq, director general of the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), represented Pakistan in the meeting in which, Pakistan succeeded chairmanship of the Technical Management Board (TMB) of SARSO-SAARC for the next three years.

Furthermore, Pakistan has also been given secretariat of two technical committees of the organisation. It may mention here that SARSO being specialised body of SAARC, was established to achieve and enhance coordination and cooperation among the member states in the fields of standardisation and conformity assessment and is aimed to develop harmonised standards for the region to facilitate intra-regional trade and to have access in the global market.

SARSO was established after the relevant agreement entered into force with effect from August 25, 2011. SARSO is having its secretariat at Dhaka and commenced its operations with effect from April 3, 2014.