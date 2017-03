Punjab Rangers Director General (DG) Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat along with Commander Punjnad Rangers Brig Ahamed visited Attock on March 2 to review security tasks being performed by the Rangers and police. They also visited Shakardha area where a joint search operation was under progress and appreciated the combined efforts of the police, Rangers, and intelligence agencies.

The DG reiterated that the joint efforts would continue to eliminate terrorism and improve security.