Punjab police slams “seditious” propaganda of ethnic profiling

LAHORE: Punjab Police Spokesperson has said that search operations are being conducted throughout the province without any discrimination of area, race, ethnicity or sect to close in on anti-social elements, terrorists and their facilitators.

According to a press release, the operations are yielding remarkable results but some people are trying to give this campaign wrong angle and propagandising on the basis of a fake advisory letter associated to Mandi Bahauddin police, despite the fact that Punjab Police’s official Facebook page had posted rebuttal regarding the fake letter on the same day.

Thousands of people have viewed, liked and shared it further with millions of audiences but still, some elements are doing baseless propaganda that Pashtuns are being targeted in operation.

The propaganda is unfounded and unproven.

Punjab Police Inspector General Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera issued directions during high-level meetings and video-link conferences held regarding combing and search operations, has clearly stated that combing and search operations should be conducted without any discrimination of area, race, ethnicity or sect.

Propaganda on media and other forums regarding ethnic profiling of a particular community is groundless and seditious and should be discouraged at every level.

Punjab Police is a professional force actively battling against criminals and terrorists, foremost duty of which is to protect lives, property and honour of citizens.

This is out of the question that Punjab Police could target any peaceful and patriotic citizen on basis of their area, race, ethnicity or sect during an ongoing operation in Punjab.

The zero-tolerance policy will be adopted regarding any complaint of harassing peaceful citizens from any area, race, ethnicity or sect, in the context of search and combing operations and prompt action will be taken against the violators, the spokesperson added.