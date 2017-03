DUBAI: The third and final qualifying round in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (today).

The match will start at 9:00 PST.

In the 2nd qualifying playoff, Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 44 runs.

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field.

Karachi Kings scored 126 runs and in reply Islamabad United were all out at 82 runs.

Thus, qualifying Karachi Kings for the last playoff.