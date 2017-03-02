PSL management increases ticket quota for public

Pakistan Super League (PSL) administration has decided to increase the quantity of tickets available to the general public for final match after witnessing the enthusiasm of cricket fans.

The tickets reserved for business enterprises will now be decreased and the remainder would be sold at the banks on Thursday.

However, the price of additional tickets has not been disclosed, while the tickets that were sold on March 1 were priced between Rs500 to Rs12,000.

On Wednesday, as ticket sales for the Pakistan Super League final began, desperate fans had to rush to local banks to book seats after the quota allotted for e-tickets sold out within hours.

Cricket enthusiasts from all over Punjab made their way to Lahore, hoping to find cheap tickets at local banks designated as selling points. However, their efforts were mostly futile, as one bank official told DawnNews that his branch had received only 10 tickets of Rs500 value.

Fans seemed to shrug off the fact that their favourite teams may not feature the high-profile international players they have become famous for in the league’s finale.

