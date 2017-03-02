PSL: Karachi Kings oust Islamabad United in dramatic win

SHARJAH: In the second nail-biting playoff, Karachi Kings crushed Islamabad United by 44 runs knocking them out of the PSL, on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 127, the defending champions were bowled all out for 82 runs as Usama Mir and Immad Wasim shattered the strong batting line of Islamabad.

Only Asif Ali could show some resistance against Karachi bowlers by scoring 39 off 36 balls, smashing one six and three fours. Immad Wasim, Usama Mir and Muhammad Amir took three wickets each to eliminate the United from the tournament.

Earlier, Karachi Kings got out for 126 in 19.4 overs against Islamabad United. Babar Azam and Chris Gayle got off to a good start but as soon as the partnership ended, Karachi Kings could not recover.

The Kings line-up topple like a deck of cards, losing 7 wickets for just 26 runs! Incredible bowling performance by the defending champions!

The main scorers were Babar Azam (25) and Shoaib Malik (25), followed by Gayle (17), Sangakkara (17), Ravi Bopara (14) and Imad Wasim (14). No other batsman could get into the double figures.

Left-arm pacer Rumman Raees captured four wickets for 25 while pacers Mohammad Sami and Shane Watson claimed two for 19 and 29, respectively.

After 20 matches, the PSL 2017 has now entered the decisive stage where Lahore Qalandars will be missing for the second successive season.

The playoff line-ups are same as they were last year.