Abdullah Malik, a rights activist, filed a petition on Wednesday, demanding availability of free tickets for the PSL final.

The activist says the passes were out of the reach of general public and black marketing is not being controlled on the sale of these tickets.

“Some people within the PCB and PSL are making a lot of money from the sale of tickets on the black market,” he stated.

PSL final is scheduled to be held in the Qaddafi stadium Lahore on the 5th of March amid tight security.

