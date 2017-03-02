Peace top priority for people; says Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that the Pakistani people want peace above everything else on Wednesday.

He visited different localities of his constituency including Barka, Papen Bangla and others, was talking to notables and elected representatives.

He said the most difficult task is to govern Pakistan where at one side there is a heap of problems and on other side expectations of people, but the government of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was endeavouring to resolve problems of people and coming up to their expectations.

Regarding performance, he said there exists a clear difference between Pakistan of 2017 and Pakistan of past, adding that situation would further improve in days to come.

The Minister said those who did nothing for the country, as well as the nation and set examples of inefficiency during their tenure, are trying to misguide the nation through levelling false allegations just to hide their incompetence.

The Minister said he takes politics as public service and not as a business or to mint money. Referring to development work in his constituency, Ch. Nisar said during his 32 years political career, particularly during his governmental tenure, he managed to execute a lot of development work and served people with commitment. The Minister said those who changed parties and political direction and repeatedly came to power did not have the strength or ability to put a brick of development in the area.

The Minister urged the local elders and dignitaries to point out problems of people and play an active role in their resolution.

He said the elected representatives of the area should also play their role in eliminating problems like corruption and nepotism from police, and other government departments and work for justice keeping in mind religious principles.

He said curbing of corruption at the grassroots level can only be made with cooperation and help of people.

During the meeting, people of the area also discussed matters of national interests and presented problems of the area.

Replying to a question about cricket, he said organising cricket matches in the country would improve country’s image. Point scoring on all matters is inappropriate, he said.