PCB decides to issue more tickets for PSL final

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) administration has decided to issue more tickets after watching the enthusiasm of cricket fans, according to reports.

As per details, the number of tickets that were previously going to be distributed to business enterprises will now be decreased and these tickets will instead be provided to cricket lovers through banks on Thursday.

However, price of the additional tickets has still not been disclosed.

On the other hand, fans have already started queuing up outside banks in hopes to get a ticket for the much anticipated final.

