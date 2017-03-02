Pakistan willing to join Lapis Lazuli, Central Asia-Middle East corridors

Nawaz wants early operationalisation of TAPI gas pipeline project

Pakistan has already expressed willingness to join the Lapis Lazuli corridor and the Central Asia-Middle East (Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman) transport corridor that will allow the countries of Central Asia in the long-term to be linked to the ports of the Persian and Oman gulfs via an optimal route.

Talking to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who called on him here after the conclusion of the ECO Summit, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to cooperation with Turkmenistan in energy and transport infrastructure. He underscored the need for early operationalisation of TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project.

Both the sides also agreed to enhance the bilateral trade. The prime minister thanked the Turkmen president for participating in the ECO Summit and making valuable contributions towards its deliberations. Congratulating the prime minister on the successful hosting of the summit, President Gurbanguly said that he was pleased with the summit’s outcome.

The prime minister fondly recalled his very productive visit to Ashgabat in November 2016. The two leaders discussed the progress of the decisions taken during that visit and expressed satisfaction on the implementation of those decisions. The Turkmen president thanked Prime Minister Nawaz for the warmth and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

During a meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmanov, Prime Minister Nawaz emphasised the nature of close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, based on shared goals of peace, prosperity and progress. He expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives and destruction of infrastructure due to the impact of recent adverse weather in Tajikistan.

The prime minister informed the Tajik president that Pakistan would provide assistance worth Rs 500 million for the people of Tajikistan at this difficult juncture. The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved so far in the economic sphere, particularly with regard to CASA-1000 project which would soon move into the construction phase.

The prime minister underscored the need for further enhancing trade, energy and defence cooperation. President Rahmanov thanked Pakistan for supporting in principle approval of Tajikistan’s accession to the Quadrilateral Transit Traffic Agreement (QTTA) which would enhance connectivity and trade between the two countries.

In another meeting, Prime Minister Nawaz and Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov stressed the need to enhance trade, economic, energy and defence cooperation between the two countries. The two leaders agreed to actively pursue the ongoing initiatives in energy and connectivity sectors between them.

In this regard, they also noted with satisfaction the progress made over road connectivity which would link Kyrgyz Republic to parts of Pakistan, said a press release. The prime minister thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart for participation in the ECO summit, which added substance and value to its deliberations.

The Kyrgyz prime minister felicitated Pakistan on successful hosting of the summit as well as for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. Prime Minister Nawaz recalled his last visit to Bishkek in May 2015, which was very productive. He expressed satisfaction at the implementation of decisions taken during that visit.