Obama to return to politics: says Holder

He’s just been out of the White house for two months but Barack Obama is contemplating to get back into politics again.

According to former Attorney General Eric Holder, Obama is “ready to roll” again in politics and discussions are underway to find out how he can help National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) in raising funds and holding meetings with state legislators.

The mentioned committee was established by Democrats in the United States to ready themselves for changes in 2021.

Speaking at a briefing about the group, Holder also said Obama is going to be “more visible part of the effort”.

“It’s coming. He’s coming,” he said, “and he’s ready to roll”.

The former attorney general assumed the position of head of NDRC as soon as Obama left his office. He revealed then that fighting Republicans for the constituencies will be the “primary concern” for the former president in near future.

“He thinks, and I think, that this is something that threatens our democracy,” Holder said. “We have a system now where politicians are picking their voters, as opposed to voters making selections about who they want to represent them.”