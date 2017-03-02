Newly appointed traffic chief vows to continue predecessor’s mission

CCPO Lahore Capt (r) Amin Vains said that the City Traffic Police was the frontline of Lahore Police as officials of the traffic police remain present on the roads all the time.

He expressed these views while chairing a court of traffic wardens at Syed Ahmed Mobin (shaheed) Police Lines in Manawan on Wednesday. “The newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed is a brave and well-experienced officer. He will definitely work hard to continue the mission of martyred DIG Traffic Ahmed Mobin,” he said.

“My first priority is the welfare of every traffic warden,” the newly appointed chief traffic officer said, while also pledging to continue the mission of his predecessor who lost his life in the line of his duty in the suicide blast at Chairing Cross.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Rai Ijaz Ahmad, SP City Asif Siddique, SP Saddar Sardar Asif, all DSPs, sector incharges, patrolling officers and a large number of traffic wardens were also present on the occasion.