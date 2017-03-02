NESPAK secures business worth Rs 8.1 billion

LAHORE: NESPAK has generated an income of Rs. 8.1 billion as fee secured through various engineering consultancy related jobs in Pakistan and abroad till the year ending June 2016. After expenses of Rs. 6.3 billion, it earned a profit of Rs. 1.8 billion during the year. The dividends stood at Rs 100 million while NESPAK deposited taxes worth Rs. 452 million in the government exchequer, it was learnt during a corporate presentation given to media persons here at NESPAK House, Lahore on Wednesday.

It was told in the presentation that NESPAK is a multi-disciplinary International Consultancy Organization with its Headquarters in Lahore, established by the Government of Pakistan in 1973 as a Private Limited Company. NESPAK is the largest Consulting Firm in Pakistan & one of the largest firms in the region with over 5,000 employees across Pakistan & abroad. NESPAK generates its own income through consultancy contracts in open competitive bidding across Pakistan & abroad. So far, NESPAK has undertaken a total of 3722 projects. Among them 3,358 are completed projects and 364 are ongoing jobs in Pakistan and abroad. The ongoing projects include 323 local and 41 overseas projects.

While talking to journalists, Mr. Amjad A. Khan, Managing Director NESPAK, gave an insight into the working, progress and future endeavors of NESPAK. He said that NESPAK has recently got registered in UK & Dubai. The Company is further gearing up its operations in Qatar with full zeal focussing on 2022 FIFA World Cup while it has already won dam projects in Jordan and Nigeria. In Dubai, NESPAK has got the license and going to undertake municipality projects there.