Nasir Kazmi’s 45th death anniversary being observed today

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Kazmi’s tremendous poetry on themes of happiness, sorrow, romance, life and music was known and loved by all.

His poetry used to have broad ideas which received praise by people belonging from every walk of life. He is rightly remembered as the poet of human emotions.

He gave words to the deep emotions pertaining in everyone. This made him become the most sung poet. His poetry seems as if it was written for melodies.

Nasir Kazmi used to write simple and clear poetry which comprised of a small talk but a big message.

This particular trait separated him from other poets of his time. The words were written by him still look fresh and suitable for this time. He also discussed modern issues in his poems.

He was proficient in his romantic Ghazals. The way he puts simple words together and addresses his beloved, even the stone-hearted are forced to embrace him. His work looks effortless, to say the least.

His poetry has been used in several songs in dramas during the PTV s golden era and Pakistani films. Ghazals by Nasir Kazmi have also been used in Bollywood songs by Indian musicians.