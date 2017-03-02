Nargis Fakhri wishes Peshawar Zalmi good luck before final playoff

Pakistan Super League season 2 is in full swing!

Just as Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi make it to the final playoffs, the much-needed motivation for team Peshawar is here!

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has sent her best wishes to Javed Afridi-owned Peshawar Zalmi.

“I just want to wish my favourite team Peshawar Zalmi all the best, and special wishes to my friend Javed Afridi from Peshawar Zalmi. Team Peshawar Zalmi lets rock!” said the Rockstar actor in a video which went viral on social media.